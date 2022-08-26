United Way of Blount County hosted the kickoff of its 2022 fundraising campaign Friday, Aug. 26. Co-chaired by Adriel and Nichole McCord, the campaign aims to raise over $2 million in donations to be distributed to those in need in Blount County.
The announcement was made at a breakfast hosted in the gym of First Baptist Church of Maryville, 202 West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. The campaign will run from Aug. 26 to Nov. 18.
Blount County United Way President and CEO Jennifer Wackerhagen said the goal is high, but attainable.
“We know the needs are great,” she said. “But the more money we raise, the more people we can help. It’s a lofty goal, but I think if we all work together, which we will all work together, we will reach and exceed that goal. Our community is counting on us.”
Guests at the kickoff heard from a variety of speakers, including video appearances from former Maryville College basketball coach Randy Lambert and University of Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello. Vitello praised United Way’s donors for their tenacity and their dedication to teamwork to help their community.
“What you all are doing is real life stuff,” he said. “It’s greatly affecting other human beings and other people like all of us and making their lives better. So as you take something on like this, that alone should be motivation.”
Guests also heard testimony from Maryville resident Heather Fraze, who related the story of her battle with addiction and loss and how she was finally able to overcome those obstacles. Her life turned around, she said, when she realized she had to choose to break the cycle herself. Heather was able to take charge of her own life, but 19 years of opiate abuse had damaged her teeth beyond repair, making it impossible to fully leave her old self behind.
“It was embarrassing to go out in public,” she said. “You know people are judging you based on how you look and you’re trying to turn your life around but people are still looking at you as that person.”
Funding from United Way allowed her to receive life-changing dental care from Christian non-profit Trinity Dental Clinic, 1127 East Lamar Alexander Parkway. Equipped with a new smile, Fraze said United Way helped her regain her dignity.
“I am meant to be the person that I am now,” she told guests. “I’m not defined by who I was or the mistakes that I made. If it wasn’t for you, I don’t know if I could have come out of that slump.”
The official campaign goal for 2022 is $2,050,000. Campaign co-chair Adriel McCord said the amount is determined by an analysis of need in the area. He is optimistic that the goal is attainable and hopes the money can be used to change more lives in Blount County.
“I think United Way means hope,” he said. “We can bring hope to a lot of individuals like Heather.”
This is Adriel and Nichole McCord’s first time chairing a campaign, but both have been involved in United Way for years. Adriel has been a recurring member of the board for over a decade in Blount County, while Nichole has been heavily involved in previous campaigns for years.
“We know things have been challenging lately, and we’re so fortunate to have so many people like you here in Blount County to give hope and change the lives of those who need it most,” Nichole McCord told guests. “This community needs us, and I'm excited to co-lead this year’s campaign with Adriel.”
Early funds from Pacesetter donors and the June 6 United Way Golf Tournament have already raised 30% of the total goal. United Way of Blount County will host its next major event, Gas Day, on Sept. 9, where volunteers will pump gas for citizens at select locations around Blount County in exchange for tips.
The allocation of United Way funds raised in the 2022 campaign will be determined by allocations panels staffed by volunteers from the community.
