One non-native species is removing another from the Maryville College Woods, one bite at a time, with Nigerian Dwarf goats grazing on kudzu.
The vine began appearing on the edge of the 140-acre forest about eight years ago, according to biology professor Drew Crain, a member of the group that manages the woods. An animal such as a raccoon likely ate one of the legumes from the plant in another area and deposited the seed in scat.
This month the college brought in Knox Goats, an "alternative landscaping business" as an environmental friendly method to take out the kudzu. With a Great Pyrenees guard dog named Casper protecting the goats, they'll munch the plants from within an electric fence, which will be moved over time to clear 3.7 acres.
"This will be the first of many grazings," Crain said. The team from Knox Goats will be back later this year, at least twice next year and at least once the following year to thoroughly remove the fast-growing plants.
Owner Keith Bridges started in the business four years ago and now has 140 goats, with plans to add 60 more this year. In addition to kudzu the goats will eat privet, honeysuckle, blackberries, briers, poison ivy, poison oak — just about anything but mountain laurel and rhododendron, according to Bridges. He's seen them uncover cars and tractors in fields covered by vegetation.
"Goats are great at getting the places you don't want to spray or can't get equipment," he said.
"It's really the only strategy that we're comfortable with," Crain said.
Kudzu grows so fast — about half a meter a day — that Bridges sometimes has to remove it by hand from the electric fencing.
"It's the ultimate invasive," Crain said, because it thrives in the summer sun, doesn't need much water and fixes its own nitrogen. As it climbs trees, the kudzu damages limbs and outcompetes the native plants, he explained.
"We are managing the woods to restore them to what they should be," Crain said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.