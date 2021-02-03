Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gathered with local and state officials online early today, Feb. 3, to announce the code-named "Project Pearl" warehouse in Alcoa will house internet retail giant Amazon.com.
Lee, accompanied by Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, Blount Partnership CEO Bryan Daniels, state Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, Amazon.com Director of Worldwide Economic Development Holly Sullivan and others congratulated the county on recruiting the retail giant.
"This is an opportunity to celebrate another big win for our state," Rolfe said, introducing Lee and welcoming the group of nearly 130 leaders, media and members of the public.
"There are some brands in our state that are global, iconic and that everyone in the world knows about," Lee said. "And certainly, Amazon is one of those companies."
He noted the company invests in communities and knows it's committed to Tennesseans' welfare.
Lee said the company would bring 800 full-time jobs to Blount, a 50-person increase from initial estimates.
"This is an opportunity to remind us of the hope that lies ahead," he said, adding Amazon could be a sign of a recovering economy following the downturns forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amazon's Sullivan noted the company's $8.9 billion in Tennessee investment since 2010 and said it currently employs more than 2,500 throughout the state.
Mitchell welcomed Amazon.com to the county as well, noting the company would join a tight-knit community of existing businesses. He thanked the Blount County Commission, the city of Alcoa, the city of Maryville and Blount economic development officials.
"This is a team effort," Mitchell said. "Even though we're not playing this Sunday, I think Amazon won the Super Bowl today."
The Project Pearl warehouse is slated to become a more than 630,000-square-foot footprint, $187 million investment that could see at least 200 trucks coming and going each day.
According to initial estimates, workers at the Blount-based Amazon.com would generate average hourly wages of $15 and an annual payroll of $23 million.
Sullivan said Wednesday that wages would start at $15 an hour.
The warehouse is now slated to launch operations in 2022.
