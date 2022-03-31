The Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane brush fire that began Wednesday, March 30 in the Wears Valley community was 30% contained by the afternoon of Thursday, March 31, Sevier County officials said.
By 10 a.m. Thursday, March 31, Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said in a press conference that about 100 structures had been damaged in the fire, which had spread to affect 3,700 acres in Sevier County alone.
That number, Waters said, did not include acres affected by what he said were separate, simultaneous fires in Gatlinburg and Seymour. Waters also said that five firefighting vehicles had been damaged as a result of the fire.
Though the fire approached Pigeon Forge, Waters noted that it had not spread to the city at the time of the press conference.
