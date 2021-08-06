The driver services center in Maryville is temporarily closed due to "a shortage of personnel due to health reasons," according to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.
"Due to HIPAA, I can’t comment further on the situation," TDSHS Director of Communications Wes Moster emailed Friday. "The Maryville Driver Services Center is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Aug. 16."
Moster suggested Blount residents who need driver services can visit the West Knox, Sevierville, Strawberry Plains or Oak Ridge centers.
The two closest locations to Maryville's branch are at 430 Montbrook Lane, Knoxville, and 7320 Region Lane, Knoxville.
"Customers may also take advantage of their driver services needs by visiting a participating county clerk’s office that offers driver services," Moster said.
