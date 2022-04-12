Years of alleged talk about "shooting up" Heritage High School culminated Tuesday, April 12, with the arrest of current HHS student Delron Troy Thomas.
Thomas, 18, Pembroke Place, Maryville, was charged with threatening mass violence on school property or at a school-related activity.
Blount County Sheriff's deputies responded to another HHS student's report of a threat against the school Friday evening, April 8.
The student told police that she had received messages over social media from Thomas suggesting that Thomas might "attempt something" during the school's prom the next day, according to a police report.
She informed police that Thomas had mentioned shooting up the school for years. In the past, she had believed he was joking.
His messages that day, she said, convinced her that he was serious.
Messages purportedly from Thomas referenced in the police report read "i need help and yes i confess i have been thinking/ planning on shooting up the school just so i can hurt those that hurt me."
Deputies say that they worked to contact Thomas regarding the other student's allegations, which reportedly included screenshots of her conversations with Thomas.
When BCSO first attempted to contact him, they learned that Thomas had left the county on a field trip to Chattanooga.
Deputies followed up with Thomas in Chattanooga, and he allegedly told police both that he "had a lot of anger built up" and said that if he were to commit violent acts while at the school, he would do so either in the morning or during lunch period.
Police also say that Thomas admitted to sending a message related to the school threat.
Thomas was then arrested and booked into Blount County jail.
According to BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O'Briant, Thomas is being held in lieu of a $2,500 pending a 9 a.m. April 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.