Heritage named Joe Osovet, who served as an assistant under former Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt from 2018-20, as its new football coach Wednesday.
Osovet replaces the longest-tenured coach in Heritage history, Tim Hammontree, who stepped down on Jan. 27.
"Throughout the hiring process, coach Osovet stood out with his energy and excitement, passion for relationships with his players, organizational skills, ability to relate to and get players into a program, building a positive winning culture in a football program, and most importantly he is a family man that wants to raise his family in East Tennessee," a statement from the school read.
Osovet was UT's director of player development in 2018 and the director of football programming in 2019 before being promoted to tight ends ahead of the 2020 season. Current Tennessee coach Josh Heupel opted not to keep Osovet on his staff following Pruitt's for-cause firing.
Osovet was one of the nation's most successful junior college coaches prior to arriving at Tennessee.
He was named the interim head coach at Nassau (N.Y.) Community College for the final three games of the 2013 season and then led the Lions to a 10-0 record in 2014. Nassau went 6-3 in 2015 before Osovet took over at ASA College (N.Y.), where he went 13-7 from 2016-17.
The Avengers averaged 41.9 points per game with Osovet, who also acted as offensive coordinator, at the helm.
Overall, Osovet posted a 33-11 record as a JUCO head coach while being named the Northeast Football Conference Coach of the Year twice (2014, 2017) and the USA Sports Writer JUCO Coach of the Year in 2014.
