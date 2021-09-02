The Heritage volleyball team bounced back from a lackluster performance against Hardin Valley on Tuesday to pick up a 25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-13 win over Farragut on Thursday.
Heritage, Maryville, Farragut and Hardin Valley are the favorites secure the two spots to advance to the region tournament come the postseason.
The Lady Mountaineers (12-4, 2-1 District 4-AAA) rallied from a 10-5 deficit in the final set to secure the win, with freshman Savanna Anderson coming up with a big kill during the comeback.
According to Heritage coach Jason Keeble, Melanie Morris played her best game of the season and middle hitters Hannah and Haley Harnichar disrupted the Lady Admirals' attack with constant blocks.
Heritage will look to build some additional momentum when it hosts Anderson County on at 2 p.m. Wednesday in an in-school match.
