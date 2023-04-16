Innovative development ideas brought into Townsend for campgrounds have officials looking at ordinances to see where they may need to modernize.
During a Townsend Planning Commission meeting on Thursday, April 13, two proposals for outdoor-oriented, overnight rentals fell outside the city’s current regulations.
“The times, they are a-changin’,” planning commissioner Michael Talley said. “Use to be brick and mortar is what everybody thought and expected, but it’s different now.”
The larger of the two requests came from Nashville-based Yonder Hospitality for a 130-unit hotel/campground with an additional 36 camping spots for recreational vehicles. Spokesperson Luke Searcy said the idea is like a hotel with dirt and grass-floored hallways. It would have activities on site like an outdoor movie theater, a pool, hot tubs and food trucks.
“We have a lot of innovative concepts, and we appreciate the opportunity to innovate, but we probably also need to make sure we’re consistent with our ordinance,” Mayor Don Prater said. “And if the ordinance needs to be updated to reflect that, now would be the time.”
Encompassing over 35 acres, the property of interest is split into multiple pieces with both residential and business zoning designations. The largest piece is around 27 acres and designated for commercial business, but two 4.5-acre pieces are intended for live-in residences.
In order to move forward with the development, the current property owners will need to request rezoning to change the two residential pieces to business designations. It’s at least a three-month process, which would be contingent on Yonder’s purchase of the property.
If rezoning isn’t approved by the Townsend Board of Commissioners, Searcy said Yonder wouldn’t continue with plans. Developers are still in an early, planning-intensive stage and may start the rezoning process in May.
Given the style of the overnight rental structures, city planner with East Tennessee Development District Joe Barrett said Yonder may also need to make a request through the Board of Zoning Appeals.
The need for updates
Trying to determine what type of structures Yonder’s proposal would fall under sparked some back and forth Thursday. Searcy asked why it wouldn’t be considered the same as a hotel or motel. And planning commissioners questioned whether it would fall under mobile recreational units.
It is a planned unit development that isn’t a hotel and isn’t mobile.
Searcy said units are completely stationary, unmovable and smaller than a cabin. Each would be 340 square feet with a queen-sized bed, queen-sized sleeper sofa, bathroom and outdoor shower with a heated floor.
Yurts in Pigeon Forge are the closest type of structure related to the style Yonder is proposing, Barrett said, adding yurts aren’t as permanent as Yonder’s style of building. Defining and clarifying the type of structure within Townsend’s ordinances is going to be the biggest hurdle for the potential development, he said.
“If this is the wave of the future, then we may be seeing something like this or at least a combination of different types of uses that would be at a campground,” Barrett said.
Yonder developed a property near Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah with the same components proposed for Townsend. In a draft of the development proposal Searcy provided on Thursday, statistics estimate 800,000 vehicles — roughly 2 million people — passed through Townsend annually to enter the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
During a phone call Friday, Townsend Mayor Prater said innovation in development requests happened at an opportune time since the city is actively working to define its characteristics and add regulations to protect its character. Although not planned, Prater said it was interesting to have Yonder’s request and another one from a campground owner on the same night, since the requests are similarly unaccounted for in ordinances.
Owner of Mountaineer Campground Greg Scully wants to add camping pods to his property. Although a portion of the property is within a designated flood zone, Scully said he has space to add up to three pods that are like hard-walled tents.
Building codes enforcement officer Chuck Queen said the pods would fit into code as long as they are out of the flood zone. But like Yonder’s proposal, pods still aren’t a defined or regulated structure.
About the size of a shed, stuffed with room essentials and shaped like a teardrop with a shingled roof and wooden frame, the units wouldn’t have a foundation but potentially an anchor into the dirt like an RV.
To test success, Scully said he would start with only one of the structures.
