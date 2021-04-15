Tennessee Department of Transportation repairs on a broken sewer pipe and sinkhole at the intersection of U.S. Highway 411 (West Broadway Avenue) and Foothills Mall Drive/Montgomery Lane will stretch into next week, the city of Maryville announced Thursday evening. Roads may stay closed to a single lane going north and south until paving is finished.
"As TDOT crews continue road work repair, it is now apparent that the work will continue into next week," the city said in a news post. "We do not have an exact estimate for the return of all lanes but will continue to post updates as they are made available to us."
TDOT told The Daily Times on Monday that paving in the area could begin on Friday, but currently work won't be completed for at least another four days.
Officials have urged residents to find alternative routes for the time being.
