There are nights that Larry Parker wakes up feeling emotional.
More than a decade after his wife of 42 years, Wanda Parker, won her battle with breast cancer, the toll it took on both of them still weighs heavy.
“My wife is 5-foot-1, 110 pounds,” Larry Parker said. “The only time she cried was when she called me and told me she had breast cancer. I mean, other than that, I drained tubes in this woman, I did everything and she never complained.
The couple turned tough times into an annual golf tournament to increase breast cancer awareness.
“Sometimes I wake up in the middle of the night, and I’ll be a little bit emotional and she’ll tell me, ‘Honey, if (the cancer) comes back, I’ll beat it again.’ She’s that tough. She makes me. She always has.”
Wanda Parker remembers it, too, especially having her husband by her side through one of the most trying periods in each of their lives.
“I think people forget about the spouses,” Wanda Parker said. “It was tough on him, but it’s a partnership. I needed him too.”
Six years ago, the couple wanted to take the lessons they learned from their own experiences and use it for good.
In 2015, they began the Breast Cancer Awareness Golf Tournament at Wild Laurel Golf Course in Townsend with 100% of the funds going to the Blount Memorial Foundation.
On Friday as the calendar turned to October — Breast Cancer Awareness month — the sixth annual golf tournament got underway with more than 100 participants and 29 sponsors, including Auto Collision Experts LLC, the company that Parker and his business partner, David Baker, have owned and operated since 2012, with locations in Louisville and Kingston.
Baker and his wife, Amy, helped the Parkers put on the tournament every year. The 25-year friendship between Larry Parker and Baker has seen plenty of happy memories, including opening a successful business together, but it was during that trying time 11 years ago that their friendship meant even more.
“I’m blessed with a business partner who is like a brother,” Larry Parker said. “Do we fight like cats and dogs? Yes. But I love him to death. I wouldn’t be where I’m at without him. He was right there with me. When I told him that I needed to go home and that (Wanda) had cancer, he was there for me. He’s been there with me through thick and thin. Dave has always been by my side.”
According to Larry Parker, the 2021 tournament, which returned to Wild Laurel after being canceled last year due to the pandemic, raised $5,000 and was given to the foundation’s chief operating officer, Connie Huffman, before teams teed off between 8-11 a.m.
“They have a big warming bin that they use for breast cancer patients who put on robes so they’re warm for them,” Larry Parker said. “They also put an automatic door in because when you have breast cancer, usually one side of your body is very weak. They’re very heavy doors. Cancer patients can get so weak going through (chemotherapy) and this way they can touch (a button) and it opens.
“That’s just something we do. It’s something near and dear to my heart because my wife went through it.”
For Wanda Parker, having the opportunity to hand the check over to Huffman was particularly special considering it benefits people who have gone through experiences similar to her own.
“It’s just like anybody that can relate when they hear the ‘C’ word,” Wanda Parker said. “It’s just devastating. It’s actually, there at the beginning, it’s the unknown that is scary. Once you know the plan, the treatment plan, you can deal with it, but it’s that in-between stage of diagnosis and what we’re going to do. It’s that window that is hard on people. Women, men, it doesn’t matter.
“It means a lot to me. At the beginning of the tournament, we had presented the (Blount Memorial Foundation) with the check and that’s what makes me feel good. That’s what’s important about this tournament.”
