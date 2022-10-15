With under a month until the Nov. 8 election, allegations of self-dealing, fiscal malfeasance and outright character assassination are everywhere in the race to serve as the next mayor of Louisville.
“Local politics is a bloodsport,” Louisville Mayor Tom Bickers told The Daily Times. The current campaign season has been a trying one for Bickers, who has served as Louisville’s mayor since 2010.
Bickers oversaw the August 2021 Wolfstock Festival, conceptualizing it as a way of promoting the town and area nonprofit organizations. The music festival, widely acknowledged as unsuccessful, has emerged as a major point of contention between Bickers and supporters of his opponent, Louisville’s current vice-mayor, Jill Robinson Pugh.
Twice postponed because of the pandemic, the festival did go forward, but its revenue was calculated at $191,636, as of May 2022. The amended 2022 budget for the festival’s revenue was $300,000, a difference of $108,364.
Through May of 2022, Louisville’s cumulative festival and community event expenditures amounted to $955,841.
Pugh and other Louisville candidates for office say that the run up to and aftermath of the festival demonstrate a lack of transparency from Bickers.
“I have been frustrated with the way we have been conducting spending,” she told The Daily Times.
Until August, Pugh said, Bickers told the Louisville Board of Mayor and Aldermen that preparations for the festival “were going really well.” But in August, they were informed of a $100,000 loss from it. A detailed accounting of festival spending wasn’t immediately available, she added, though records of the town’s financial reports are accessible from its website. She noted that she obtained information regarding festival finances after requesting it from the town’s accountant.
Yet, for Bickers, continuing with the festival was necessary. He says that the town would have suffered worse losses if it hadn’t agreed to move forward with Wolfstock.
“There was no legal basis for canceling the festival,” in August 2021, Bickers said. In a statement, he notes that certain vendors declined to refund money during earlier postponements, but that the town had arranged to have those vendors credit payments towards a rescheduled date. Cancellation would also have meant refunding all tickets.
A letter to the editor published in The Daily Times specifically speculates that there is uncertainty over whether funds for the festival “went into the pockets of the mayor.” Bickers said that such claims are not only baseless, but highly offensive, both to him and to his family and friends.
“It shouldn’t have to be this way,” he said. “All you have to do is look at the balance sheets.”
At issue, he said, are funds stemming from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a federal stimulus package intended to help address pandemic-induced financial strain. Bickers used money from the plan to help recover the town’s losses from the festival. He noted that he was acting in accordance with the U.S. Department of Treasury’s final rule for the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program.
That money was subject to restrictions. It could only be used for purposes including offsetting negative economic community impacts and losses taken by local governments.
“The only vehicle I knew was to proceed ahead (with Wolfstock), and the availability of these COVID funds designed to assist towns in the pandemic situation was a way to do that and protect the day-to-day operating funds of the town,” he commented.
Personally, he said, he wanted to ensure that the nonprofits that volunteered work for the festival were treated fairly. Several nonprofits contributed to Wolfstock on the understanding that they would receive a donation from its profits. To that end, Bickers wrote multiple personal checks to nonprofits that participated in the festival, including United Way of Blount County, to compensate them for the lack of a donation from festival proceeds.
“When it was over, and it was disappointing, I was worried that there were a dozen nonprofits that were involved. I didn’t want them to get dragged into anything, so I personally paid them what they were owed,” he said.
Bickers acknowledged the difficulty of campaigning in a divided environment. He had thoughts of calling his 12 years as mayor of Louisville, an unpaid position, enough. But at a certain point, he said, “you have to stand up to bullies.”
‘Alcohol, playgrounds and Louisville’s future’
Former reporting from The Daily Times states that the 2010 mayoral race was also contentious, with law enforcement called to intercede at town meetings, vandalism of campaign materials and an intense war of words. In that race, Bickers said, John Loope, a long time Louisville resident, recruited him to run. Now Loope, a current candidate for alderman, is backing Pugh for mayor.
Loope told The Daily Times he’s become disillusioned with Bickers’ leadership. Wolfstock is a part of that, he said.
“The loss of 35% of the town’s assets, that’s important” he explained, but there are other issues that also concern him.
Loope said that constructing a playground in Louisville was not a priority for Bickers. Extended delays in building one have deprived children and their families of the opportunity to play near their homes, and a recent agreement for the playground’s construction rankled Loope, who termed its timing political and its sourcing suspect.
“I think the people are ready for a change,” he said. “Louisville’s the best place,” he said, and he aims to preserve its slower pace of life as an alderman.
In a conversation with The Daily Times, Bickers also noted the importance of a playground for the town, saying that recent movement toward a playground is a major point of pride for him. Additionally, he pointed to the town’s recurring budget surpluses, commenting that they demonstrate that the town thrived under his leadership, despite Wolfstock’s failure.
Since his election a dozen years ago, Bickers has run for his seat unopposed twice. Pugh is his first opponent as an incumbent. She contends that Bickers’ vision of the town conflicts with its residents’.
Pugh disputed the notion that Louisville should embrace festivals similar to Wolfstock in the future; the quiet life of the town is a strong selling point, she said. Alcohol sales remain a point of specific difference between her and Bickers.
For Pugh, alcohol sales and efforts to enable them at events including festivals put people in greater danger of encountering drunk drivers.
Ultimately, Pugh said, “This town belongs to the people of Louisville.” Bickers offered a similar sentiment. He noted, “I’ve always believed in giving the people of Louisville the chance to decide.”
