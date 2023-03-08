Residents in and around Townsend city limits don't have one cohesive viewpoint for how the costly connection of greenway trails from Knoxville to Townsend could affect their community. During a public forum Tuesday night, March 7, comments alternated between concern for negative impact on the environment or highway travel and enthusiasm for an extra amenity added to the tourism-based economy.
A representative from Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization presented information on the most recent updates to the regional greenway project and answered questions from the large crowd that had accumulated in Townsend City Hall.
Some in the crowd were more concerned for the process of getting the trails built than actually having the connection within the community.
While the greenway from Maryville to Townsend has 15 miles that need paving at a cost of $67 million, Townsend residents focused comments on a 1.8 mile section around the curves of Scenic Tenn. 73, which alone will cost $30 million.
A few residents believe at least one lane of the two-lane highway would close if construction of the greenway does happen. People who live in Townsend use those two lanes to get to their jobs in Maryville or beyond and back home.
One person asked if the Tennessee Department of Transportation planned on widening the curvy two-lane road to four lanes. Because of the mountain on one side and slope leading into the water on the other, several in the room said it wouldn't be possible.
Knoxville TPO principal planner Ellen Zavisca said she isn't aware of any plans from TDOT to widen the highway. About 10,000 vehicles travel the curves per day, which is appropriate for a two-lane roadway, Zavisca said.
TDOT community relations officer Mark Nagi confirmed Zavisca's statement in an email to The Daily Times Wednesday, adding TDOT doesn't currently have any projects in the area.
Another local resident said if the greenway connection is expected to boost the economy and bring more people to Townsend, the two-lanes may need widening to accommodate. But Zavisca said not all greenway travelers will access it in Townsend. It will have various access points starting in Knoxville, through Alcoa, Maryville, Knox and Blount counties.
Last month Blount County Industrial Development Board announced it would be coordinating efforts to capture funding for the Maryville to Townsend greenway. Civil engineering group Gresham Smith prepared and submitted an application to receive $25 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation's RAISE Grant Program.
"That gets funded, or advances, then that helps build momentum to the rest," Zavisca said of the 1.8 miles, adding the Great Smoky Mountains National Park submitted a letter of support for the grant application.
She said it's rare that applications receive grant funding their first time. This specific grant is open for several years, and the IDB would be able to resubmit.
Old Walland Highway
"Thirty million dollars seems like a lot of money spent on two miles of bike trail," a citizen said. "And it also seems like a lot of money to spend on a lot of unknowns."
Several people in city hall Tuesday said they felt $30 million could be used for more important improvements, like to Old Walland Highway.
Someone also asked Zavisca if routing the greenway beside Old Walland Highway had been studied. She said private property owners haven't been supportive of selling or donating their land for greenway.
Since Old Walland Highway is used extensively by cycling enthusiasts, some residents felt it would be wasteful to pour money into another pedestrian-friendly and biking route. Others, Zavisca included, said greenway trails attract less intense bikers — ones who don't dress out in knee to elbow spandex.
More professional cyclists would likely continue to use routes other than greenway trails, leaving the space for tourists, families, local exercisers and strollers.
A split room
"We need to think about those people on the bikes and those people out there," one resident said. "They're spending money here. Or they're appreciating what God has given us."
Zavisca's presentation stated the National Association of Realtors listed trails as the second most important consideration for home buyers.
Those attracted to the trail are a bonus for local business owners, like Steve and Janice Fillmore who own The Abbey and The Lily Barn.
A few in the crowd nodded in agreement that Townsend has a littering issue and more greenway trails wouldn't help. But the Fillmore's said the littering issue isn't from people using the greenway and reiterated the potential for an economic boost.
Part of the grant application, Zavisca included the cost-benefit analysis that estimated one dollar spent on the greenway could generate $2.67 in benefits, such as visitor spending, increased mobility and residential health.
Questions for the future
The current planned route shows a cantilever bridge would lift trails from a slope leading down into the Little River. In areas with more space beside the highway, Zavisca's presentation shows 12 to 16 feet of greenway carved into the slope held by a short retaining wall.
"It just seems that section is unique in the fact that there's not going to be anywhere on the trail you can just walk right off the road," Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department Chief Don Stallions said.
If someone had a heart attack or other serious health issue while navigating greenway in the curves, how would first responders reach the person, Stallions asked.
Zavisca said first response has been a revolving improvement with the Urban Wilderness trails in Knoxville. Agencies have worked together to find solutions, such as call boxes and mile markers.
Details like emergency access, trail material and lighting would be addressed in the design phase, Zavisca said. Different localities have different preferences for lighting — Knoxville doesn't light their trails but Maryville does.
Figuring a model for upkeep and maintenance would come in the future as well. Someone in the crowd asked if the burden would fall on taxpayers, but Zavisca said those types of decisions are determined by local governments.
She mentioned the tri-collaboration for Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Recreation could become responsible for greenway upkeep.
The crowd also asked about negative effect on wildlife species and native plants.
As part of the grant process, Zavisca said a National Environmental Policy Act study is required. It would take multiple years to complete and identify problem areas to address before construction could begin.
Like with the last large transportation project: the widening of West Lamar Alexander Parkway and Scenic Tenn. 73, crews uncovered Native American artifacts that stalled construction.
Toward the end of the meeting, someone asked if the greenway connection could be stopped. Zavisca said the NEPA process calls for ample public input. The last time public input was taken on the connection was about a decade ago.
She encouraged the crowd to contact their local political leaders.
