PREP SOCCER
6:30 p.m.;Alcoa at Christian Academy of Knoxville
PREP VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.;The King's Academy at Knoxville West
6 p.m.;Alcoa, Maryville, Knoxville Halls and Loudon at Alcoa
6 p.m.;William Blount, Heritage, Concord Christian and Knoxville Catholic at William Blount
PREP GOLF
4 p.m.;Alcoa, Maryville and L&N Stem Academy at Egwani Farms
