Loudon County Schools will be closed Monday, Jan. 3, because of the forecast for significant snowfall during the early morning hours.
The administrative day for Blount County Schools' teachers on Monday, Jan. 3, will be on a two-hour delay. Staff should report at 10 a.m.
