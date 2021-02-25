A man was taken into custody early Thursday and charged with criminal homicide.
Steven Alexander Greene, 38, Morristown, was arrested at 12:55 a.m. Feb. 25 by Alcoa Police. He was being held pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Detectives had been investigating a suspicious death first reported on Feb. 16, APD Chief David Carswell said in a press release. When officers responded to a report of a deceased person at a 700 block address on Tupelo Way in Louisville, John Willis, 26, was found dead.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
