The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force is investigating a Knoxville man's overdose death and charged another man in connection with a drug seizure at Centennial Church Road in Maryville on Tuesday, Blount County Sheriff James Berrong announced in a Facebook post.
Demarcus A. Martin, 21, was pronounced dead in the home, the post states. A total of 5½ pounds of suspected alprazolam pills, also known as Xanax, were seized.
Timothy Jacob Lenz, 22, who lived there, was charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (alprazolam) for resale and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used and sold. He was being held on bonds totaling $250,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
This story will be updated for the Thursday print edition.
