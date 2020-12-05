A Rockford man died in a house fire Saturday morning on Rockford Street.
The call came in at 5:02 a.m., Blount County Fire Chief Doug McClanahan told The Daily Times. The house was a total loss; seven people were in the house at the time of the fire, McClanahan said.
McClanahan said the case has been turned over to the Blount County Sheriff's Office for investigation, McClanahan said.
This story will be updated in Sunday's print edition.
