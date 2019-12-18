Kojiro Kobayashi, originally charged with sexual battery, pleaded guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor simple assault and appeared at a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
As part of a plea agreement with the state, Division IV Blount County General Sessions Judge Robert L. Headrick sentenced Kobayashi to 11 months and 29 days of judicial diversion with credit for eight days served for time spent in jail since his arrest.
Judicial diversion is an expungeable form of probation for eligible offenders, according to the Knox County District Attorney’s website. Individuals are eligible once for the program, and cannot have a prior felony conviction.
Maryville Police officers arrested Kobayashi hours after a 19-year-old Maryville College student reported to campus security that she was assaulted on campus on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Kobayashi grabbed the woman around the waist, then pulled his shorts down, exposed his genitals, made physical contact and forced himself on her, records show.
In contrast to misdemeanor simple assault, the charge of sexual battery in Tennessee is considered a Class E felony for which a conviction carries a prison sentence of at least one year and not more than six years.
Anyone convicted of sexual battery in Tennessee is required to register as a sex offender.
Kobayashi is a Japanese national and was a student during the fall 2019 semester, but he is not currently a student. He confirmed in court he will not be returning to the college.
As part of the plea agreement, Kobayashi is not allowed to have contact with the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.