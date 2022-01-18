Maryville City Schools is moving its junior high and high school to digital instruction for the remainder of the week, Jan. 19-21, because of high absences among staff.
The state now requires school districts to apply for a waiver from the Tennessee Department of Education to move schools to online learning, and MCS Director Mike Winstead said that was filed and granted Tuesday morning, Jan. 18.
"Our rationale in closing these two schools is to consolidate our resources and provide a model for all students to effectively access instruction for the remainder of the week," Winstead said in an email. "Moving these two schools to virtual instruction allows our younger students to continue to attend onsite instruction, reducing the challenges for families in securing childcare. In addition, we can use our bus drivers, cafeteria staff, and substitutes to cover the needs in the K-7 schools."
Older students at home will follow the same schedules as onsite instruction while teachers provide digital instruction from the classrooms, he said.
The Daily Times will provide additional information in the Jan. 19 print edition.
