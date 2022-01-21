Maryville City Schools will be close on Monday, Jan. 24, because of high absences among staff. The district will also consider whether or not to apply for a second waiver from the Tennessee Department of Education for online learning.
The district's first waiver, covering junior and high school, was granted by the state on Jan. 18, but expired Friday.
"This has been a challenging week and we greatly appreciate everyone's patience and cooperation. Our move to digital instruction in grades 8-12 allowed us to remain operational this week, but our state waiver for virtual learning ends today. We have continued to monitor trend lines and staff reports and we feel with everyone returning to in-person instruction on Monday, it will be difficult for us to adequately staff classrooms, cafeterias, and buses," read a statement on the district's website. "We will re-evaluate the situation on Monday and determine appropriate steps for the remainder of the week, which could include a request for a second waiver."
