When Gina Benedict died almost two years ago, her unexpected passing rocked both her immediate family and the members of the Maryville College community whose lives were touched by her commitment to education.
Now her family has has endowed a scholarship in honor of the assistant professor of criminal justice and the coordinator of MC’s criminal justice program of study. The Dr. Regina White Benedict Scholarship will be awarded to students planning to major or minor in criminal justice, and a preference will be given to nontraditional women working toward a degree.
MC President Bryan F. Coker announced the endowment during homecoming weekend last month as part of the Founder’s Day program.
“Regina, known by her students as ‘Dr. B,’ was a beloved faculty member of Maryville College who died unexpectedly last year at the age of 44,” Coker said. “She was our first professor in the criminal justice major and established a very strong foundation for the program. Her husband, Travis; daughters, Zoe and Mia; and parents, Mickey and Cookie White, wanted to honor Regina’s five years at the college — in what Regina called ‘her dream job’ — with a scholarship that will be awarded to students studying criminal justice, or nontraditional aged women finishing a degree. It will be awarded for the first time next fall. We still miss Regina immensely, but we are delighted that her name will live on, within Thaw Hall.”
Benedict earned her degrees from Mississippi State University, where she received a Bachelor of Arts; East Tennessee State University, where she was awarded her master’s; and the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, from which she obtained her Ph.D. while working for the Department of Children’s Services in Knox County.
Long interested in the roles that the criminal justice system and incarceration played in society, she became a coordinator of the criminal justice program. In addition, she helped the college establish close relationships with law enforcement agencies and graduate schools, all of which led to opportunities for her students.
“She brought in guest speakers from law enforcement, the court system, arranged tours of the jail, etc., and she tried to point out to her students the many different roles that they could play in serving others,” her mother said.
Benedict began teaching part-time at MC in 2011, became a full-time lecturer in 2016 and was promoted to assistant professor in 2018.
