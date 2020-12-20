Maryville College is slowing the return of students to campus in January and plans online learning through at least Feb. 5.
College officials say that will allow them to closely monitor any spread of COVID-19 after the holidays.
Starting Jan. 5, students living in residence halls will be able to sign up for a move-in time between Jan. 19 and Feb. 7.
Online classes are scheduled to begin Jan. 21, and in-person classes Feb. 8.
“As the College continues to monitor the COVID-19 surge across the country and its impact, the decision has been made to slow the repopulation of campus in January,” stated a memo issued to the campus community Dec. 11 from President Bryan F. Coker, the college’s Cabinet, and its COVID-19 Workgroup.
Maryville College already had delayed the start of the semester by a week and removed spring break from the schedule.
The college plans to release any changes to current COVID-19 protocols before the campus open in January, but the memo stated residential students will have only to-go meals while classes are virtual and the college “hopes to provide in-person dining again with further reduced seating.”
The college also will encourage any residential student who lives within a four- to five-hour drive of campus and who needs to quarantine this spring to do so at home.
During the fall semester, the memo stated, “more than half of the residential students on campus who needed to enter into quarantine elected to do so at home.”
Semester summary
The private college has declined requests by The Daily Times to say how many COVID-19 cases it has experienced. “The College is continuing to follow guidance from the state and local departments of health in not providing specific numbers of COVID cases,” Coker and the college’s vice president and dean of students, Melanie Tucker, wrote in a joint email response last week to the newspaper.
However, an end-of-semester summary from the Maryville College COVID-19 Workgroup, released Dec. 8, reported on the efforts of student and employee coordinators and a student support team.
“Through these efforts, 3.5% of the student body reported testing positive, and 2.7% of employees reported testing positive,” the report states.
Maryville College reported September enrollment of 1,072 students and recently told The Daily Times it has “over 300 employees,” which suggests about 37 student cases and at least eight employee cases based on those percentages.
Coker and Tucker said the college did not identify any particular pattern among reported cases, and it has not experienced any COVID-related deaths among students or employees.
The workgroup reported that between Aug. 1 and Dec. 1 the coordinators and support team assisted 24% of the student body and 18% of employees with issues that included symptoms that required testing, exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, or needing to be away from campus because of family or other impact.
The introduction to the summary, signed by Coker, stated in part, “While it was certainly not an easy or normal semester, as a community we should all take pride in the fact that we completed a largely in-person and residential semester.”
The workgroup said 31% of classes were fully online, with the rest either in-person or a hybrid.
College officials said fewer students withdrew this fall than in fall 2019. However, about half of the students who could opt for a Satisfactory/Unsatisfactory instead of traditional letter grade did.
To hold people accountable for following protocols such as wearing masks on campus, the college created a “COVID Incident Report Form.” The workgroup reported 135 “COVID-specific conduct sanctions,” ranging from warnings to suspension from campus for students.
College officials did not answer how many students were involved in those sanctions but said students who are suspended are not eligible for refunds. “Most students who were suspended in relation to COVID-specific conduct sanctions are eligible to apply for readmission for the spring semester,” according to Coker and Tucker.
Precautions continue
The memo from Coker to the college community stated, “Of course, we are all aware that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to deeply affect our nation and world today; thus, we must continue to actively mitigate virus spread until most populations are vaccinated. This means that the Spring 2021 Semester will again be characterized by masking and physical distancing. However, we should all take comfort in the fact that better days appear to be ahead, later in 2021.”
Maryville College employees are to continue to report COVID-19 exposure and positive cases while the college is closed, and students to report those after Jan. 5.
