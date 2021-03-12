After rolling to a USA South West Division Conference championship, the Maryville College men’s basketball team was well-represented on the USA South all-conference.
Myles Rasnick and JR Sanders were both first-team selection, while Felix Uadiale received second-team honors.
Sanders did a little bit of everything for the Scots, averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Rasnick totaled 14.7 and 4.7 steals per contest, Uadiale was a force in the paint, averaging 10.9 and 8.8 rebounds per game.
The good news for the Scots is that all three players plan on returning for next season.
“I’m really happy for each of our players that were recognized,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “Their daily habits led to being recognized by the league coaches.
I’m looking forward to getting better this spring and summer for our 2021-2022 season.”
