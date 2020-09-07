The Maryville girls golf team finished a stroke behind Bearden for a second-place finish in the Cats and Dogs Invitational on Monday at Egwani Farms Golf Course.
Parker Miller posted the fourth-lowest round in the girls competition with a 7-over 79 while Madison Atchley shot an 81 to round out the Lady Rebels' 160.
The Maryville boys were paced by Brady Orr's 81 and finished fifth out of seven teams.
William Blount's Nick Etherton carded the lowest score for an area golfer with a 73.
West's Carson Kaummann won the boys individual title, knocking off Bearden's Jaden Morrell in a playoff after they both shot a 69.
Knoxville Catholic's Jodie Spangler claimed the girls title with a 77.
