Deputies arrested a Maryville man and charged him with theft of property after he allegedly obtained vehicle keys by threatening to put the owner in the hospital, a report states.
Bobby Lee Weaver, 48, Jubilee Circle was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:54 p.m. Aug. 31. He has a total of five charges: two counts of theft and three counts of violation of probation.
He is being held for the theft charges on bonds $20,000 pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
On Aug. 29, a deputy responded to a call placed from Jubilee Circle about a stolen vehicle, valued at $15,000. The victim was allegedly threatened by Weaver on Aug. 12, forcing him to give Weaver the keys to his truck.
The reported stated the victim was afraid of what Weaver would do if he refused, so he told Weaver to have the truck back by the end of that day. He hasn't successfully made contact with Weaver or located the truck since.
According to the report, the victim told the deputy that Weaver is "crazy" and has a drug dependency. The deputy also noted in the report that Weaver is stated to be mentally unstable and is in the possession of an AK-47 rifle.
