A Maryville man died Monday evening while swimming in Fort Loudoun Lake, the Blount County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday in a Facebook post.
Blount Special Operations Response Team divers recovered the body of Chase R. Clear, 19, Dunkirk Road, shortly before 11 p.m. from near the "silos" area on Weatherspoon Road in Louisville, BCSO said. He was pronounced dead by American Medical Response.
BCSO responded to the boat ramp on Weatherspoon Road shortly after 8 p.m. Monday on a possible drowning call. Clear's friends told police they were swimming near "the silos," about 130 yards from the shore, when he started having difficultly swimming, then slipped beneath the water's surface, BCSO said.
An autopsy will be performed at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center.
"Sheriff (James) Berrong and deputies would like to extend our deepest sympathy to Chase’s family and friends on the loss of their loved one," BCSO said in the post.
