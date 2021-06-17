A Maryville man has been sentenced to 63 years in prison on forgery and identity theft counts after he victimized a missing 19-year-old, the Blount County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday in a Facebook post.
Terry Lynn Nuchols, 63, Jos Way, was arrested by BCSO investigators in February 2019 after police discovered he used a debit card belonging to Michael "Heath" Stephens, who has been missing since 2018, BCSO said.
Nuchols used the debit card multiple times at ATM machines between September 2018 and January 2019, and also deposited checks written from Stephens' bank account in December 2018, BCSO said.
Nuchols was charged with four counts of identify theft and one count of forgery greater than $10,000, and he was convicted of all five counts during a Feb. 11, 2020, jury trial. He was sentenced June 9 to 12 years on each identity theft charge and 15 years on the forgery charge; the sentences will be served consecutively for an effective sentence of 63 years, BCSO said.
Nuchols' sentence also will run consecutive to the remainder of a life sentence he was on parole for when he committed the crimes, BCSO said. His sentencing was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The victim of these crimes, Michael 'Heath' Stephens, was reported missing in September 2018, and he has not been seen or heard from since then," BCSO said. "Investigators are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Stephens’ disappearance."
Anyone with information on Stephens' disappearance can call BCSO's Investigations Office at 865-273-5001, leave a message on the 24-hour anonymous crime hotline at 865-273-5200 or leave a tip on the Text-a-Tip link at www.bcso.com, BCSO said.
