Maryville Middle School posted a runner-up finish in the East Tennessee Football Conference, losing to Sevier County, 42-24, in the championship game on Sept. 26.
It was Sevier County’s second consecutive championship.
Maryville’s Casey Cobble threw for a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown in the loss. Jonah Arms led the team in tackles and quarterback hurries and also added a pass break up.
William Blount defeated Pigeon Forge, 14-12, to finish third in the conference.
Below are the accolades awarded to the conference’s best coaches and players, submitted by Mike Brewer:
Julian Allen (Heritage Middle School) 2020 All-Conference Selections
Mason Phillips: A great play maker on offense as quarterback and safety on defense. He logged one interception.
Hayden Ackers: The eighth-grade wide receiver had 12 touchdowns. He also played cornerback and typically covered the opposing team’s best receiver.
Otto VanRensburg: He played guard on offense and defensive end. VanRensburg is a great disruptor.
Jude Costner: An eighth-grade running back and strong side linebacker. Costner has great instincts and is a great teammate.
Bryson Headrick: A first-year middle schooler who played slot receiver and strong safety on defense. Great footwork and ball skills. Bryson is a dynamic playmaker.
Christian Wilson: Wilson is also a first-time middle schooler who played left tackle on offense and defensive end. Christian has a great motor and team leader. He is also team captain.
Bleau Kennedy: Kennedy is a two-year starter at linebacker. This season, he led the team in tackles. He was also a starting RB this season. Kennedy was in the top-3 on the team in rushing yardage, rushing touchdowns and he led the team in rushing two-point conversions.
Matthew Covert: As a starting RB he was one of the top-2 in rushing yardage, and top-3 in rushing touchdowns. As a strong safety/linebacker, Covert was one of the most physical players on defense, and was the second-leading tackler as well.
Preston Trentham: As the starting kicker, he continued the legacy of excellence at this position at MJHS. Strong leg, great accuracy (only missed 1 PAT the entire season), numerous touchbacks on kickoffs to help our team win great field position. He also rotated in on the defensive line each game.
Hunter McCormack: He was the most consistent offensive and defensive lineman on the team. He also graded out as the highest rated offensive lineman each week for the entire season.
Travis Cozart: He created havoc on both sides of the ball as an offensive and defensive lineman. On the defensive line, he led the team in sacks and tackles for loss.
Nathan Clemmer, QB/DB
Major Crumpton, FB/LB
Max Wilson, OL/DL
Randy Reid, DB/RB
Karson Blalock: Blalock, who was the Most Improved player on the team, was a powerful fullback and stand out on defense. As outside linebacker, Blalock was the best open field tackler on the team.
Franklin Lanza: On offense, Lanza used his size and strength to become one of the best blockers from the tight end position. He also had the speed to line up outside and catch the ball downfield. On defense, he constantly pressured the quarterback from the defensive end position and played great technique against the run game.
Samuel Brackins: He led all running backs in rushing and passing receptions. He was dynamic in and out of the backfield. He had to be accounted for by the defense on every play. On defense, he played multiple positions and played them well.
Wyatt Howard: From the quarterback position, he led the team in overall rushing yards and was hard to tackle. It was his job to read the defense on many plays and decide where the ball was going. On defense, he played middle linebacker and made tackles from sideline to sideline.
Braden Cooper, RB/LB/WR: The three-year standout for Heritage Middle transitioned from go-to wide receiver and safety to a running back and linebacker this season. He was named the team captain. Cooper is a true football player and will do well at the next level.
Thomas Bowers, RB/LB: As a seventh grader, Bowers was a standout at middle linebacker. He earned the starting role during his first week of practice. Led the team in solo tackles and tackles for loss. He also became an asset in the backfield sharing the ball with Cooper.
Devin Kline, OL/LB: Kline started the preseason as a running back, but made the selfless transition to fill a void at left tackle. Kline without frustration, played the position well and became one of the best linemen on the team. In addition, he was a contributor on defense.
Kenneth Hall: In Hall’s first year of football, this eighth grader started at both running back and outside linebacker. As linebacker, he nearly led the team in tackles. This big-play running back amassed just under 1,000 yards running and receiving combined. This team player led through his fun nature, his high character, and his desire to compete.
Colby Cogdill: Cogdill started much of this season at slot receiver and defensive end. On the defensive side of the ball, this seventh grader consistently set the edge, making difficult tackles and funneling opposing running backs to the linebackers. His toughness was evident through his play. This team player led through his hustle, his consistency, and his attack mentality.
Connor Metcalf: Metcalf is a two-year starter on the offensive and defensive line. This 8th grader showed his toughness by playing through and with injuries, changing positions, and succeeding wherever he was placed. He paved paths for our running backs and caused problems for opposing linemen when at Nose. This team-player led through his vocal encouragement, toughness and his love for the game.
Jesse Stump, QB/S
Jace Ballard, RB/S
