Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Maryville residents Tuesday on drug charges, and police allege both individuals fled from sheriff’s deputies to hide in a basement on Lillie Drive in Maryville after seeing a patrol car in the area.
Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrested William Keith McClellan, 27, of Maryville, and Amelia Jill Case, 36, both of Maryville, and both face multiple charges of possession of a controlled substance.
On early Tuesday afternoon, deputies received a tip that McClellan was possibly staying at a home on Lillie Drive, and was likely accompanied by Case, who had nine outstanding Blount County arrest warrants, according to a BCSO report. While deputies were looking for a vehicle in the area, a gray SUV likely belonging to Case’s mother passed a BCSO patrol vehicle, and the SUV accelerated quickly before turning into the driveway of a house on Lillie Drive.
Deputies stated they saw Case run into the residence. With the homeowner’s permission, deputies searched the house and found Case in the basement before arresting her and placing her in a patrol car. With Case’s consent they conducted a search of the SUV while she watched from the back of the BCSO’s vehicle. In the SUV, deputies found five baggies suspected of containing heroin, one gram of suspected marijuana, two digital scales, clear baggies and hypodermic needles.
While Case was still seated in the back of the patrol car, deputies performed a more thorough basement search, and found McClellan hiding under several garbage bags. When Case was read her Miranda rights, she invoked her Fifth Amendment right to remain silent.
After his arrest and transport the Blount County Justice Center, McClellan opted to waive his Miranda rights, and spoke to deputies about the incident, according to the report.
McClellan said he and Case borrowed her mother’s car and drove to Knoxville on Monday afternoon, and Case purchased either methamphetamine or heroin, according to the BCSO report. When deputies questioned him about the drugs found in the vehicle, McClellan responded that while he knew about them, he had nothing to do with it.
In addition to Case’s nine outstanding warrants — including charges of six probation violations — deputies obtained additional warrants for possession of a Schedule I substance with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture, evading arrest and simple possession of a Schedule VI substance.
Deputies also charged McClellan with possession of a Schedule I substance, possession of a Schedule VI substance and evading arrest and failure to appear.
Case’s was being held on bonds totaling $115,485.25 pending a 9 a.m. Feb 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court while McClellan is being held on bonds totaling $78,750 pending hearings at 9 a.m. on Feb. 4 and 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 5.
