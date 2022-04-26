Maryville High School announced the hiring of Taylor Clark as the next girls basketball coach on Tuesday.
Clark comes to Maryville from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, where she was hired as an assistant coach in 2021 and served as interim head coach for the past month following the resignation of Chad Hibdon at season's end.
Clark was a four-year standout at Lawrence County High School, scoring more than 1,000 points and corralling more than 400 rebounds.
She followed up her prep career with a successful four-year stint at Lipscomb, where she led the Bison in scoring her last three seasons. Clark, who graduated with a bachelor of science in biology, was named to the Atlantic Sun All-Conference second team in 2019-20 and 2020-21.
Clark replaces former Lady Rebels coach Scott West, who resigned on March 21 after 11 seasons at the helm. West was the all-time winningest coach in program history with a 244-102 record and has since become the boys basketball coach at Eagleton College and Career Academy.
