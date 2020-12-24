Law enforcement on Thursday evacuated Walmart, 2410 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville, after a bomb threat was found in the store bathroom.
Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp told The Daily Times the store was evacuated from approximately 10-11:10 a.m. while the building was searched. No suspicious items were found, and the store then reopened.
This story will be updated.
