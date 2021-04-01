A Maryville woman died in a car accident at Sevierville Road late Wednesday, and a man is hospitalized, the Blount County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
Angela Rudd Lowe, 43, Villa Court, was pronounced dead at Blount Memorial Hospital, the BCSO said. She was a passenger in the vehicle; the driver, Jason Harding Lowe, 48, Villa Court, was receiving treatment at University of Tennessee Medical Center.
This story will be updated.
