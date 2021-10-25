The Blount County Public Library will have a new director at the start of 2022.
After the library board in mid-October interviewed three candidates for the director role, it extended a job offer to Manuel "Manny" Leite, currently the director of the Boyden Library in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Leite accepted the offer and will join the library in late January.
BCPL board of directors Chair Andy Simon announced the news to The Daily Times early Monday.
"The background that he has is terrific for us," Simon said. "It ties into everything we're doing and want to do in the future."
Leite will bring 18 years of administrative experience and more than six years in the director spot at Boyden.
He was one of three candidates vetted by the board of trustees, staff and others during an extensive search and interview process initiated after former library Director K.C. Williams resigned in May.
"I'm just excited and can't wait to work in the community," Leite said by phone Monday. "Everyone that I've met has been so welcoming, and, to the entire search committee, everything was handled so professionally."
More on Leite's new role and local leaders' response to the announcement will be in Tuesday's edition of The Daily Times.
