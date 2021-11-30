There’s been a considerable amount of turbulence in the airline industry recently, much of which has been caused by a downturn in air travel due to the pandemic, staffing shortages, flight cancellations and unruly onboard behavior.
According to airline statistics, air travel dipped precipitously last year when COVID-19 was at its peak. People stayed home and airports turned into veritable ghost towns — a result of the sizable dip in passenger traffic and the curtailment of flights to would-be destinations.
If the number of travelers that passed through McGhee Tyson Airport during the days immediately before and after the recent Thanksgiving holiday is any indication, local air travel has bounced back. While exact statistics won’t be available for another month, it does appear that the number of area passengers taking to the skies is on the rebound.
Airport spokeswoman Becky Huckaby said 212,375 people flew in and out of McGhee Tyson during 2019’s extended Thanksgiving weekend. That year overall, a record number of passengers traveled through the airport, marking the busiest year ever in its 82-year history. Airport traffic grew by 15.8% over the previous calendar year, resulting in some 2,572,775 passengers passing through its terminals.
Those numbers dropped considerably in 2020, resulting in only 99,180 passengers using the airport during the traditional Thanksgiving travel period.
“We expect that the levels will be considerably higher than they were last year, and only slightly less than they were the year before,” Huckaby said.
She said that on a typical day, 120 flights arrive and depart the airport, bringing a daily number of passengers that measures between 4,500 and 5,000.
The airport, which is owned by the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority, employs about 2,700 people and serves five major airlines. Its website states, “The direct and indirect economic impact of McGhee Tyson Airport, including payroll, local spending, transportation cost savings, capital spending and induced benefits is estimated at $1 billion annually. The jobs formed by the aviation industry are perhaps the most important direct benefit that McGhee Tyson Airport offers East Tennessee.”
Huckaby, who will mark her 24th year as the airport spokeswoman on Dec. 17, said that based on the amount of activity officials observed over the past weekend, they expect that holiday travel will be considerably higher than it was at the same time last year.
She also noted that Thanksgiving is typically the busiest time of the year for air travel.
“Holiday travel in December is spread over a longer period of time,” she said. “December incorporates Chanukah, Christmas and other celebrations in between, so the measurement isn’t confined to any one week like it is during Thanksgiving.”
Nevertheless, she said that while staffing has lapsed at various periods over the past year — the airport elected to hold a job fair last summer — the airport currently has the workforce needed to effectively accommodate travel demands in the weeks to come. (The only open position listed on the airport’s website is for that of a custodian.)
