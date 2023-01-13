After Friday night’s District 2-2A matchup, Alcoa boys basketball coach Ryan Collins is thankful that the most important stat is the final score.
The Alcoa boys basketball team overcame a sloppy start to down district opponent Pigeon Forge, 70-45, inside Herman Thompson Gymnasium. After the excitement of an 81-69 win over No. 4 Fulton less than 24 hours before, Collins thought his Tornadoes might not be as crisp as usual to start, and he was right.
“I'm happy to just come away with a win,” Collins told The Daily Times. “I didn’t think we put a great product out there a lot of the time. Last night was a big one for us. We knew it would be tough 24 hours later, maybe expecting a tad of a lull coming in tonight.
“Unfortunately, we did not get off to a good start in this game. I thought we were careless with the basketball. You look up and we had maybe seven or eight turnovers to start the game in the first quarter, and that’s not the recipe for success.”
Alcoa took a slim 11-7 lead into the second quarter, and it was already pushing double-digits in turnovers. The Tornadoes netted just four field goals in the frame, as they were still riding Thursday night’s emotions.
One thing the Tornadoes did well in the first quarter was defend — they allowed three field goals and forced five turnovers — and as it carried into the second quarter, the defensive stops started to result in Alcoa offense on the other end.
The Tornadoes matched their game high with a 21-point second, led by seven points from Jahvin Carter and five from Brady Haun. The duo were at the forefront of Alcoa’s offense as it picked up speed for the remaining three quarters, and they finished as the game’s top-two scorers — Carter with 18, and Haun with 17. Over the final three periods, Alcoa outscored Pigeon Forge, 59-38.
Carter’s night came one game after he dropped 40 points in the Fulton win. He missed his first six shots and did not score in the first quarter Thursday night, but responded with a career-high in points over the last 24 minutes. What impressed Collins nearly as much as Carter’s scoring was the way he followed it in Friday’s win.
“I thought Jahvin was superb (Thursday) night, he did a good job trusting others in the first quarter,” Collins said. “To have such a big performance last night, and to be able to follow it mentally, physically, is tough. He was solid on both sides of the ball, and he found a way to lead us to a win.”
Thanks to Carter, Alcoa is off to an undefeated start in District 2-2A. The Tornadoes have aspirations of winning their district’s regular season championship, and every win — even the ugly ones — matter in the end.
“I’ve preached a message that every conference win is worth one, and you’ve got to have the ones at home,” Collins said. “The first goal on the table is winning a conference regular season, and tonight was a step in the right direction just because it was a win.”
