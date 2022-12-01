Reinforcements are on the way for the Alcoa boy’s basketball team, and it could not have come at a better time.
A handful of Alcoa’s key contributors, such as Jordan Harris and Eli Owens, have missed the start of the basketball season as they wrap up their football campaign, looking for their eighth consecutive state championship.
The night before Friday morning’s title game, Alcoa was pushed to the brink as it fell to Oak Ridge in a tight 56-54 loss Thursday night at Alcoa High School.
“Everything will shift for us next week,” Alcoa head coach Ryan Collins told The Daily Times. “Obviously we wish them the best Friday and we’ll be down there cheering for them and be behind them, but it’s kind of a new season for us. It takes time to put it all together, and so for another couple of weeks, we’re still a work in progress. Our ceiling will lift with everybody in uniform, and we’re excited about it.”
Alcoa (5-2) has done more than tread water over the past few weeks without several important players, a smaller squad has put the Tornadoes in a great position for the remainder of the season as well as learned some important lessons along the way. Such was the case against Oak Ridge, when Alcoa’s loss came down to the final shot of the game.
Oak Ridge’s Brennen Scott — who finished with a game-high 21 points — made a three to give the Wildcats (5-0) a two-point lead with 11 seconds to play. Alcoa got the ball back and in the hands of the only person it wanted in that scenario, no matter who might be on the football field — Jahvin Carter.
Collins said he expected Oak Ridge to bring a full blitz on Carter, but it never came. The defensive looked surprised Carter, allowing the Wildcats to block his game-winning 3.
“He’s the guy we want the ball in his hands at the end of the game,” Collins said. “Honestly, we thought they would blitz him, and they didn’t. They switched the ball screen. But at that point, I 100% trust his decision making. I thought he could get it up over the length, but the kid kind of surprised him. And it happens. But Jahvin’s earned the right to get that look. He’s our guy in that situation, and he’s going to deliver more times than not.”
Alcoa has made the most of a lessened roster with five wins over the season’s opening weeks, a stark contrast to the expectation with so much talent finishing the fall on the football field. The early-season wins — and even a contested loss to a quality Oak Ridge team that beat the Tornadoes by 30 points a year ago — have Collins and the Tornadoes excited for their current group and their potential for the rest of the season.
“Right now, there’s tremendous opportunities for a select group of kids,” Collins said. “A lot of which didn’t play a major role last year, and now they’re playing a major role and making the most of those opportunities. It’s been a fun group to coach and I expect that to continue. But a lot of people think if you’re missing a significant amount of kids on the football field, then you’re not going to have success early. And I think those kids have made a statement otherwise.”
