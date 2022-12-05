SEYMOUR — Jahvin Carter limping off the court would have been a doomsday scenario for the Alcoa a year ago.
That does not appear to be the case this season.
The reigning Daily Times Boys Basketball Player of the Year left early in the third quarter of the Tornadoes' 71-54 victory over Seymour on Monday at Seymour High School with a mild ankle sprain, but a roster chock full of other capable scorers picked up the mantle.
"Jahvin went for 15 points against Oak Ridge (on Thursday), and Oak Ridge's complete game plan was to take the ball out of his hands" Alcoa coach Ryan Collins told The Daily Times. "Last year, that equated to us getting beat by 30, and this year, even though we lost by two, I came away with some confidence because I think we proved that we have some players around Jahvin and we can play as a complete team.
"Each kid that we're playing right now is a threat in their own way, and that's what you need. Jahvin is still going to be big for us all year. It's obviously nice to coach a player of his caliber, but the biggest thing is it's not a one-man show. There are others who can contribute."
Carter still scored a team-high 18 points, but freshman Jibriel Koko and junior Brady Haun tallied 17 and 16, respectively. Twenty-two of their 33 combined points came before Carter sustained his injury.
Carter's absence throughout the second half was mitigated by a second quarter that decided the outcome by the halfway point.
Alcoa (6-2) ended the first on a 7-0 run to take a 24-17 lead and carried that momentum into the second, where it outscored Seymour (2-5), 29-7, behind a bevy of Seymour turnovers.
"I honestly thought the first 10 minutes were lackluster for us," Collins said. "We just didn't come out with the defensive intensity that we need to. I think we had the mindset that we were going to score and who cares if they score a bunch, too. I can't stand that mentality and kind of communicated some of that in the timeout.
"The second quarter is who I think we will eventually be and who we can be: a team that really plays hard and moves as one up into the passing lanes. That fuels some easy offense."
Seymour was led by 17-point outings from both Connor Hilton and Isaiah Sawyer.
Alcoa has won four of its last five games and heads into a telling stretch where it faces Greeneville, Fulton and Maryville in the span of 10 days, potentially without Carter.
"I think early in the year it's all about forming an identity and figuring out what are our true strengths because they may be different than what worked well for us last year," Collins said. "We're technically missing a lot of kids who have been on the football field, but this group has had tremendous success.
"We'll be deep, and I think we have a group of high-character kids who just want to win."
