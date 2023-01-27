The stifling defensive intensity that Alcoa has displayed at times was in full effect immediately after halftime.
The Tornadoes limited Union County to five points through the first six minutes of the third quarter, building a 13-point lead over that span, but in an instant, the effort dissipated.
Union County scored seven points over the final two minutes of the quarter and carried that spark into the fourth, trimming Alcoa's lead down to four before the Tornadoes secured a 67-60 victory Friday inside Herman Thompson Gymnasium.
"I just thought there were a lot of times in this basketball game where we were complacent and comfortable with a lead instead of stringing together three, four stops and stretching a 13-point lead into one that is unmanageable for a comeback," Alcoa coach Ryan Collins told The Daily Times. "Instead, we kind of just choose to go through the motions defensively, and they did a good job of putting together a run to make it an interesting fourth quarter.
"Every time it kind of tightened up, I thought we did what was necessary to win the game, but the message I have for my team and have had consistently had is I don't think we've put four quarters together for a long time.
"We're relying on being really good in spurts or really good when we want to, but to get to where we want to go, you can't have that. You can't just continue to toggle it on and off. There is no place for complacency on defense, but I think it comes from a place where we think we're going to score and answer no matter what."
Alcoa (16-7, 5-0 District 2-2A) has seemingly had an offensive answer for any defensive lulls throughout its current eight-game winning streak, and it did so again versus Union County (13-9, 2-5).
A quick 6-0 run from the Patriots in the second quarter was followed up by a 3-pointer from freshman Jibriel Koko and a layup from senior forward Kaelin Griffin, growing a two-point advantage to seven in the matter of 35 seconds.
In the fourth quarter, every Union County comeback bid was answered with a strong drive to the basket and subsequent free throws that allowed Alcoa to keep the Patriots at arms length.
"That's the mindset of an average basketball team, in my opinion," Collins said. "You have to be elite on both ends and you have to have that mindset that we're going to lock you up and put you away. Unfortunately, we didn't do that tonight, but at the end of the way, we still found a way to win."
Koko and junior guard Jahvin Carter each tallied a team-high 15 points.
Alcoa knows it has the ability to score at will, a trait that will keep it in any game it plays in going forward, but in order to be a state championship contender, it needs to find a way to avoid letting its offensive prowess dictate its defensive energy.
"I'm proud of where we're at, but the big thing is I think this team has kind of just found ways to win games," Collins said. "You need winning attached to your name, and I think that is the biggest difference between last year and this year. Last year, we would go through the adversity and we would maybe go our separate ways. This year, I see a team that is staying the course.
"That's huge for us, and now it's just about keeping it going. I think our best basketball could be ahead of us, but we have to find a way to lock in and do it for four quarters, not just when we want to."
