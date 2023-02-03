Jahvin Carter missed an open layup on a run-out early in the third quarter and was assessed a charge on the opening Alcoa possession of the fourth quarter. Teammate Eli Graf likewise struggled after hitting his only field goal of the game, a trey in opening minutes that briefly helped Alcoa to an early lead which did not last.
Gatlinburg-Pittman recovered from a faulty start to lead Alcoa throughout the contest, including a 14-point bulge early in the fourth quarter, but the Tornadoes picked up speed in the final seven minutes and whirled back for a dramatic 63-62 win over the Highlanders on Friday night in Herman Thompson Gymnasium.
Carter scored 19 of his game-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, including an and-one to give Alcoa its first lead, 61-60, since the first quarter. After two G-P misses and a turnover, Graf came off the bench to immediately nail two key free throws to stretch the lead to three points with 4.7 seconds to play.
Alcoa chose to let G-P contest for the final shot and nearly paid for that mistake when Ty Glasper nailed a long jumper at the buzzer, but after a brief consultation it was determined that Glasper’s toes were on the 3-point line when his shot went up, leading to an eruption of joy from the Alcoa bench as the Tornadoes escaped with the 63-62 win.
The victory gives Alcoa (18-7, 7-0 District 2-2A) the regular-season District 2-2A championship, after having defeated the Highlanders, 76-60, in early January action in Gatlinburg.
“We were pretty poor, especially offensively, for a majority of the game,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins said, “but just credit to our guys. There’s just something that I’m really starting to believe in, in just us finding a way to win basketball games.”
A victory seemed unlikely as G-P pulled away from a 12-12 tie after one period for a 32-21 halftime lead continuing to a 45-34 gap entering the final quarter.
An old-fashioned 3-point play from Glasper (24 points) gave the Highlanders (18-5, 6-2) a 14-point lead but a 9-2 run, started with Luke Cannon making a nice assist to Eli Owens, who completed an and-one play of his own, and four points from Carter then a strong putback from Owens forced a G-P timeout attempting to stifle the Tornado momentum.
Carter’s struggles became a memory after that point. The 6-foot-2 junior hit three treys, and made a lovely side-step move inside for another hoop. Gasper responded with another and-one and two free throws to keep the G-P lead, but at only 2 points after Cannon hit one of two charity tosses.
Alcoa finally regained the lead with 41 seconds left with a Carter layup and free throw. After G-P missed two shot opportunities and turned the ball back over, Graf was inserted and fouled immediately on receiving the inbounds pass, then calmly netted both free throws for a 63-60 lead with 4.7 seconds.
“We decided not to foul,” Collins said of the final GP try, adding that in hindsight it might have been wiser to do so, out of respect for Glasper’s ability.
“Bottom line, it doesn't matter just because you find a way to win the game,” Collins added. “You knew that (Glasper) was going to step up in a big moment. We were just fortunate that his toe was on the line.”
Brady Haun also finished in double digits with 10 points for Alcoa, including treys in opening action of the first and third quarters. Alcoa finished with only five players scoring.
Alcoa travels to Oak Ridge for a non-district march on Monday then hosts Cumberland Gap in its final district battle on Tuesday.
