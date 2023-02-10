The Alcoa boys basketball team has mixed flashes of defensive brilliance with moments of porousness, but with an opportunity to make amends for its worst outing of the season, it locked in for four quarters.
Almost two months after allowing rival Maryville to total 70 points, the Tornadoes responded with a 54-51 victory on Friday inside Herman Thompson Gymnasium in which the Rebels never found a rhythm.
"The No. 1 key for us coming in was toughness," Alcoa coach Ryan Collins told The Daily Times. "A big-boy game like this, a rivalry game, it is going to honor the tougher team, and I thought for a lot of the night we were that. When we had to get stops, we got them. When we had to secure boards, we did it. When we had to step up and shut down very good players, I thought we did it in spots.
"For us to hold them to 51, I think it showed growth out of our squad, and I think we just did our job at a high level every possession."
The energy that Alcoa (20-8) exhibited from the opening tip to the final buzzer was not evident from Maryville (17-12).
"I felt like a few of our guys just weren't into it tonight, and for us to be successful, we have to be clicking on all cylinders and having everybody on the court impacting the game and guys on the bench impacting the game," Maryville coach Wes Lambert said. "Being a Maryville grad and living in Blount County, you know how important this game is to the communities, and you don't ever think you have to get them excited about the Maryville-Alcoa game, but for some reason, we just played very uninspired at times."
Lambert stressed coming away with every 50-50 balls coming into the rivalry bout, and he felt that the Rebels failed to get one, let along all of them.
The most critical of those moments came with a minute-and-a-half left when Alcoa junior guard Brady Haun deflected a pass toward midcourt and beat Maryville freshman point guard Jonathan Woodlee to the loose ball before making a layup that gave the Tornadoes a 53-49 lead.
The hustle play was indicative of a fourth quarter in which Alcoa limited Maryville to eight points on three made field goals.
"I thought, especially as the game kind of wore on, that we did a great job on the ball pressuring," Collins said. "We almost became more aggressive in the passing lanes, and we've never been that team, but it was kind of like some belief and urgency defensively took place.
"Brady made a nice play on the ball, and the game is won on those plays that Wes is taking about. You have to win them in big moments, and Brady Haun wins one and made a big play."
Alcoa junior point guard Jahvin Carter, three days removed from a 62-point performance in which he set the single-game and all-time scoring records at Alcoa, scored a game-high 24 points. Haun also scored in double figures with 11.
Nick Johnson, Matthew Clemmer and Woodlee scored 14, 13 and 10 points, respectively, for Maryville.
The Tornadoes will look to close out the regular season having won 13 of their final 14 games when they play at Bearden on Monday. The Rebels have six days to gather themselves before opening up the District 4-4A Tournament against Bearden on Thursday at Farragut High School.
"We're going to have two days off to try and reset and then come in Monday, and you hope to just go back to work," Lambert said. "These guys typically have pretty good morale, so I'll be interested to see what Monday looks like. You can't feel sorry for yourself, you just have to work harder, and hopefully our guys — and our seniors — are able to do that."
