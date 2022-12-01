Alcoa girls basketball coach David Baumann wanted to see more from junior forward Amelia Pfeiffer in the second half.
Oak Ridge’s zone defense had prevented the Lady Tornadoes from getting the ball inside to Pfeiffer as much as Baumann would have liked, and when they did, he felt she wasn’t playing with her usual aggressiveness. That changed at halftime.
Pfeiffer came alive for eight points in the third quarter as Alcoa pulled away from Oak Ridge in a 62-40 win Thursday night at Alcoa High School.
“We regrouped at halftime and really wanted to focus on getting Amelia Pfeiffer involved inside,” Baumann told The Daily Times. “We challenged her a little bit, and she definitely responded in that third quarter.”
Pfeiffer had not recorded a point through the first two quarters, and the results showed on the scoreboard, as the Lady Tornadoes (3-1) held only a three-point lead. Alcoa stayed afloat in the first quarter without much involvement from Pfieffer — including a 12-1 run over the final three minutes of the quarter — but did not have the same success in the second, when Oak Ridge’s (1-4) zone defense stifled Alcoa on the perimeter.
The Lady Tornadoes, who had hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter, were not getting the same looks from deep in the second, and the Lady Wildcats outscored them 15-8 in the frame. Alcoa committed a game-high five turnovers in the second quarter alone, as the pressure from Oak Ridge’s defense, combined with the noise from its bench, became too much for the Lady Tornadoes.
“They’re athletic and long and they tip a lot of passes,” Baumann said. “We’re right there in front of their (Oak Ridge’s) bench, so they get excited and into it. And I felt like we got a little flustered. We rushed some shots, forced some passes. I just thought we got a little out of sorts. And give them credit, they competed and made us flustered. But we settled down and went inside, and then that opened up everything for us outside.”
As Alcoa’s offense settled down in the third quarter and got the basketball to Pfieffer underneath the goal, it opened up opportunities for the rest of the group. Oak Ridge had to respect Pfieffer’s scoring ability inside — she finished with 11 points, all in the second half — and that to more production from seniors Karli Haworth (19 points, 5 3-pointers) and Macie Ridge (13 points). Combined, Alcoa outscored Oak Ridge 38-19 in the second half.
“When they went into zone and we got a little flustered, we settled for a lot of shots,” Baumann said. “Outside shots, and they weren’t falling. We felt like she (Pfieffer) was a little more open, and we could have gotten it to her a few times. A couple of times we tried and the ball got tipped. But also I don’t think she played very aggressive. And she came out with a different mindset, and we came out with a mindset to get it to her.”
ALCOA LADY TORNADOES 62, OAK RIDGE LADY WILDCATS 40
OR 6 15 10 9 — 40
A 16 8 21 17 — 62
Oak Ridge (1-4): Z Stewart 13, Johnson 12, Strickland 5, Cleveland 5, Green 3.
Alcoa (3-1): Karli Haworth 19, Macie Ridge 13, Amelia Pfeiffer 11, Mak Bremer 6, Kara Pitts 6, Bella Daugherty 5, Ainsley Pfeiffer 2.
3-pointers: OR 5 (Stewart 2, Strickland, Green, Johnson; A 8 (Haworth 5, Ridge, Pits, Daugherty).
