Alcoa needed the type of night it had Tuesday.
Though the Lady Tornadoes came in having won their last eight games, they hadn’t been shooting the ball as well as they would like.
Those woes became distant once Alcoa tipped off against Pigeon Forge, though, as it drained 11 shots from beyond the arc and dominated the Lady Tigers en route to winning the District 2-2A matchup, 81-28.
“We haven’t been shooting (well) lately, to be honest with you,” Alcoa coach David Baumann told The Daily Times. “We haven’t been shooting well, and, Karli (Haworth) in particular, she’ll be the person to tell you she’s not been shooting up to her standards. She’s 6-for-7 tonight, so it’s good to see her going.
“Macie (Ridge has) been pretty consistent, Mak (Bremer has been) pretty consistent, but it’s obviously a big part of our game cause we’ve got good shooting. So it was good to get back hot again.”
Karli Haworth led Alcoa’s charge from deep. She made six 3-pointers, hitting long-distance shots in the first, second and third quarters. All but one of her seven made shots were threes.
Following her lead was Bella Daugherty, who splashed three 3-pointers and scored 13 points overall, second only to Haworth.
Baumann has been more than impressed with the work the sophomore has put in, both in draining shots and amping her teammates up off the bench.
“The thing we love about Bella is it means as much to her as anybody on her team,” Baumann said. “The effort she played with and the effort she always plays with. She was really hard on herself cause it means so much to her. I just said, ‘You know, give, make, don’t react. What you do is you give us energy and talk us off the bench.’ I said, ‘That’s all I want you worrying about, and everything else will come.’
“She’s done that, and she’s responded. She’s a great young lady. So it’s good to see the ball going into the hole for her the last couple games as well.”
The Lady Tornadoes (23-2, 6-0 District 2-2A) allowed 12 points to the Lady Tigers (10-8, 4-4) in the first quarter, but their defense stiffened strongly across the next three periods. They didn’t allow double-digit points in any of the remaining quarters, including a third period in which Pigeon Forge made just one bucket.
Meanwhile, Alcoa scored at least 20 points in each of the first three quarters, and a large portion of that time featured reserve players on the floor with the starters resting and a major lead in hand. Macie Ridge tallied 10 points, and Halle Bailey and Ivey Brewster each finished with six; both Bailey and Brewster hit a shot from deep, too.
Scoring 80 points in any game can put a team’s confidence through the roof, but Baumann doesn’t want his players getting too complacent. A challenging stretch lies ahead before the regular season gives way to the postseason.
“We’ve still got work to do,” Baumann said. “We’ve got some tough games coming up, big one Friday with Gatlinburg-Pittman. Then we’ve got Oak Ridge and they’ve won 12 games in a row. We’ve got senior night (against) Maryville and then Bearden on the road. So not an easy finish.
“We’re going to continue to test ourselves, continue to grow. I always think we can get better defensively, and that’s what travels well in the postseason is good defense. So we’re always trying to work on that and get better at that.”
