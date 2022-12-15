The Alcoa girls basketball team left little doubt in its 71-57 victory over rival Maryville on Thursday inside Campbell Gymnasium, and yet the performance did not sit well the Lady Tornadoes.
“(Maryville) has some girls that don’t have near the experience that our girls have, and that’s probably why even though we won by 14 at Maryville, I’m disappointed,” Alcoa coach David Baumann said. “I told the girls before the season that we’re never going to judge how we played by the scoreboard.
“We just didn’t defend very well, and if we want to accomplish some of the things we want to accomplish, we have to defend better and rebound better. Those two things are all about effort, and I just didn’t think it was where it needed to be tonight.”
The 57 points Alcoa (7-1) allowed was the most it has surrendered since it gave up 66 points to McMinn Central in its season opener.
A lackluster defensive effort was mitigated by a blistering first quarter in which the Lady Tornadoes tallied 26 points and hit all five of their 3-point attempts.
Senior forward Mak Bremer drained a long ball 27 seconds into the game and the fireworks continued from there. Senior guard Karli Haworth hit a 3 on Alcoa’s next possession and then drained another a minute later. Bremer made her second 3 of the opening period with three minutes, 10 seconds remaining in the quarter and sophomore Kara Pitts closed the long-distance display with a 3 from the wing with 1:42 left.
“We always say that we want to play for each other,” Bremer said. “It’s not about the score, it’s just about playing how you’d want somebody else to play for you. We were looking for the open man and trying to find those ‘One more,’ passes.”
A 13-point advantage after the first quarter swelled to as much as 22 in the fourth, but Maryville (4-6) showed some grit, trimming the deficit down to 13 with a 1:31 left to play.
“I was proud of them because we’ve talked about punching people in the mouth and being the aggressor, but I really stressed this game that when we get punched in the mouth, we have to be relentless,” Maryville coach Taylor Clark said. “I thought we stuck with our defensive principles. Obviously, they pulled away, but I never felt like they were up 20 even though they were.”
Maryville senior forward Jada Edwards led the resilient charge with a game-high 25 points, 21 of which came after the first quarter.
“I love the fire that girl has,” Clark said. “She is never going to give up, regardless of the what scoreboard says or how much time we have left.”
Maryville freshman guard Zoee Harrison added 12 points, seven of which came in the opening period before Alcoa switched senior guard Macie Ridge onto her.
Ridge was just as impactful on the other end of the court, tallying a team-high 24 points for the Lady Tornadoes. Bremer added 21 points, two days after scoring 19 against Fulton.
“With our schedule, we play challenging teams for a reason, and that’s to get better,” Bremer said. “I didn’t start as the same person I was last season. It’s just a matter of getting familiar with my body because it has obviously changed since (knee) surgery (last year).”
Alcoa will attempt to stretch its winning streak to eight games when it faces Holy Trinity Academy (Fla.) to open the KSA Events Holiday Tournament in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday.
Maryville hosts Walker Valley at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.