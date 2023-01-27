Amelia Pfeiffer grabbed three offensive rebounds before laying in the first bucket of Alcoa’s District 2-2A bout with Union County.
A couple possessions later, the Lady Tornadoes stole an inbound pass, leading to another Pfeiffer layup.
The one-minute, four-second stretch was emblematic of what occurred for the remainder of the game. Alcoa dominated Union County on the glass and forced countless turnovers en route to a 71-28 victory Friday inside Herman Thompson Gymnasium.
“We challenged them before the game about playing to our standard regardless of who we are playing, and I thought we did that from a rebounding and defense standpoint,” Alcoa coach David Baumann told The Daily Times.
“Obviously, we weren’t real sharp offensively. We had some mistakes, missed layups and missed some 3s we normally hit, but we can control our defensive effort and we can control how we rebound.”
The decisive victory came seven days after Alcoa (22-2, 5-0 District 2-2A) blitzed Union County, 62-13, in Maynardville, providing a perfect opportunity to overlook an opponent.
Instead, the Lady Tornadoes all but sealed their eighth consecutive victory by the end of the first quarter.
A 15-0 run over a 2:31 span gave Alcoa a 17-2 lead, an advantage that would get stretched out to 24-6 by the end of the period.
“They’re teenage girls, and it’s Friday night, and that’s why we talked about being focused on improving and us getting better,” Baumann said.
“We’re getting to the end of January, and we’re getting to homestretch here. Obviously, we’re game planning for certain teams, but at the same time, we’re more concerned about us and getting to where we need to be for tournament time.”
Alcoa rattled off a 7-0 spurt to open the second quarter and proceeded to build a 38-10 halftime lead.
Alcoa starters Karli Haworth, Macie Ridge, Mak Bremer, Ainsley Pfeiffer and Amelia Pfeiffer sat for the latter part of the second, returned for a few minutes in the third and were sidelined for good in the fourth.
“It’s definitely important (for those girls to get some rest), but it’s also important for those freshmen to get the experience,” Baumann said. “Our non-district schedule is tough, and we’ve had some tough games against good teams, so they maybe haven’t gotten some of the minutes that they wanted to or that we needed them to. We needed to get them some experience, even though their best experience is every day in practice going against those girls.”
Alcoa has suffered one loss — a 34-33 defeat to Bearden on Jan. 3 — since losing its season opener to McMinn County, but despite its success, it believes it can be even better as the postseason nears.
A rout of Union County was just the start of that improvement.
“We just have to clean up some things defensively like ball-screen communication,” Baumann said. “Offensively, we just have to get better at executing things that we’re trying to do. We’ve been in a little bit of a dry spell to be truthful. We haven’t been shooting quite like we have.
“Practices are going to start getting a little shorter and they are going to consist of less physicality and a lot more shooting for the postseason. Those are things that should improve as we start concentrating on that.”
