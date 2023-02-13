KNOXVILLE — The Alcoa girls basketball team made the trip to Bearden knowing exactly what was on the horizon: a war.
The Lady Tornadoes’ first meeting with the defending Class 4A state champion back on Jan. 3 was defined by physicality, and Alcoa came up just a tad short in a 34-33 loss.
It was more of the same Monday, and through the first three quarters, Alcoa thrived until seemingly running out of gas in the final period of a 61-50 loss.
“That’s what playing a 4A state champ looks like,” Alcoa coach David Baumann told The Daily Times. “We responded. We’re obviously short-handed, but I told the girls that it is OK to be pleased with your effort, but it’s also OK to be pissed off, too. We got girls in there that are mad because we thought we could come over here and beat them. We wanted to end their wining streak. We didn’t get it done, but we fought and competed, and that effort will work for us down the road in the tournament.”
Alcoa (27-3) suited up for the first time since senior guard Macie Ridge suffered a right knee injury against Maryville on Friday and appeared to channel her trademarked tenacity.
The Lady Tornadoes battled with the the Lady Bulldogs (29-0) throughout the first half and then built a 43-38 lead going into the final period behind a 7-0 run during a one-minute span midway through the quarter.
Bearden opened the fourth with a 6-0 spurt to take a 44-43 lead, but Alcoa senior guard Karli Haworth answered with a one of her five 3-pointers on the other end to put the Lady Tornadoes back in front.
Junior forward Amelia Pfeiffer responded to a Lainey Cox bucket with a layup to keep a 48-46 advantage with four minutes, 48 seconds remaining, but it proved to be Alcoa’s last field goal.
Bearden rattled off a 15-0 run to cap a quarter in which it outscored Alcoa, 23-7.
“They extended us a little bit, and we didn’t hit shots like we had been earlier,” Baumann said. “We moved the ball really well in the third when we got ahead, but when they extended things a bit, I don’t think we moved it as well.”
Natalya Hodge scored a team-high 22 points for Bearden while Class 4A Miss Basketball finalist Avery Treadwell added 15.
Haworth tallied a game-high 23 points while carrying an even larger offensive load than the one she normally bares with Ridge sidelined.
“It’s frustrating for her because she handles the ball a lot,” Baumann said. “They did what I thought they should’ve done: they came out and pressured us and made her handle it even more. Of course, she also had to guard Hodge because normally that’d be Macie doing that.
“She had a lot on her plate, and to be honest, I think she just kind of ran out of steam late just because we put so much on her and she carried us for awhile.”
Help could be about two weeks away. Ridge undergoes an MRI on her knee today with the hope being it confirms an initial hyperextension diagnosis.
After receiving that news, Alcoa will turn its attention to its District 2-2A semifinal at 4 p.m. Saturday at Pigeon Forge High School against the winner of Cumberland Gap and Union County — scheduled for Thursday.
