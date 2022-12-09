The Alcoa girls basketball team spent the two days prior to its meeting with Greeneville focusing on boxing out, but the extra attention did not amount to much in the first half.
A bevy of Greeneville offensive rebounds negated an otherwise stout defensive performance, allowing the Lady Greene Devils to hang around.
That changed after the intermission as the Lady Tornadoes flipped the battle on the glass, ultimately out-rebounding the Lady Greene Devils, 35-32. As Alcoa closed out defensive possessions, Greeneville scored less and less points, totaling one over the final six minutes, 34 seconds as Alcoa cruised to a 57-40 victory on Friday at Alcoa High School.
“Before we practiced Wednesday, I showed everybody that had a missed box out (on film),” Alcoa coach David Baumann told The Daily Times. “I wasn’t pleased in the first half, but we talked about it at halftime and adjusted.
“Those three (Amelia Pfeiffer, Ainsley Pfeiffer, Mak Bremer) have played a lot of basketball, and we told them that it was going to be big girl basketball because they are physical. We did a good job of matching their physicality in the second half.”
Junior forward Amelia Pfeiffer paced Alcoa (5-1) with 17 rebounds to go along with 8 points.
The Lady Tornadoes held a meager five-point lead with five-and-a-half minutes remaining when senior guard Macie Ridge hit a 3-pointer out of a timeout. Alcoa got a stop on the other end and then an offensive rebound on its ensuing possession, which led to a wide-open 3 that senior guard Karli Haworth buried.
It kickstarted a run of nine unanswered points capped by a Haworth and-one. Greeneville’s Lauren Bailey tallied the Lady Greene Devils’ only point down the stretch afterward, but the outcome was already decided.
“We had a span there where we didn’t really rebound well, but Amelia stepped up, Ainsley (Pfeiffer) stepped up and Kara (Pitts) came in there and got some really good rebounds,” Ridge said. “We’ve been working a lot on that in practice, and I thought we did really well on that end.”
Ridge tallied a game-high 21 points, 13 of which came in the second quarter to lift Alcoa to a 28-23 halftime lead. The UVA-Wise signee hit three 3-pointers in the period, the last of which put her over the 1,000-point threshold for her career.
“I’m so blessed to be able to have this opportunity to let alone play basketball but also have the ability to have such an awesome accomplishment,” Ridge said.
Ridge also had the responsibility of shutting down Bailey — as she always does against the opposing teams’ best player — and had no problem doing so, limiting her to 6 points.
“If I know there is a good player on the other team, I’m always like, ‘Can I please guard her?’” Ridge said. “I’d rather play defense than play offense, and it makes you feel really good about yourself when your coach depends on you to do that.”
It was the fifth consecutive victory for Alcoa, the last two of which have come against Seymour and Greeneville (6-2), who played each other in the Class 3A state sectionals last season.
“I told the girls they may not realize how big a win that is until the end of the year when you look at their record and maybe catch them at the state tournament in 3A,” Baumann said. “That’s a big one for us.”
