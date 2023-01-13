SEYMOUR — Defense never wavered for Bailey McCoy and her Seymour teammates. Once the senior post got on track offensively, the Lady Eagles pulled away from neighboring foe Northview Academy for a key District 3-3A victory Friday night.
McCoy scored 13 of her game-high 14 points in the second half, including nine points and one sharp assist for an open layup by Kelsey Cruz in the final period, turning a slim five-point margin into a 41-30 Seymour victory.
Seymour (13-7, 3-0 District 3-3A) used tight defense to limit Northview (14-5, 2-1) to single digits in three of the four periods, with the Lady Cougars hitting for 11 as their top in the third quarter.
“Defense is our foundation right now,” McCoy told The Daily Times. “Holding teams to 30 points and under is what’s helping us right now and got us on a good winning streak.”
Despite giving up both height and bulk to Northview center Josie Horner, McCoy used positioning and timely backside support from her teammates to limit Horner to 10 points.
Both teams struggled offensively early on, wth the first points of the game not coming until nearly three minutes of play. Cruz popped in a trey on her first touch after subbing in, and the Lady Eagles took an 8-5 lead into the second quarter by adding a 3-pointer from Kaylen Schultz and a nice turn-around jumper in the paint from Jaden Cummings, who finished with 11 points.
Northview remained cold in the second quarter, with Seymour doubling up the Lady Cougar points for a 18-10 halftime lead. Horner then found her inside game in the third period but when threatened, Seymour responded inside with a Cummings score and outside from a long jumper from McCoy.
The Seymour lead was a slim 26-21 advantage entering the final period, but Cummings scored on an early drive and McCoy moved outside and drove in for short jumpers. Seymour tried to run out clock in the final minutes, but Cruz made a nice back-side cut down the baseline and McCoy spotted the junior for an easy layup, then closed scoring on a run-out layup for the final 41-30 margin.
Northview was led by Jordan White with 11 points, and Seymour coach Greg Hernandez mentioned that the Lady Eagles held the top three Lady Cougar scorers to well below their averages.
Kaylen Schultz added nine points for the Lady Eagles, with one bucket each period including the early trey in the first period.
“I was just proud of how the girls competed and played defensively,” Hernandez said. “Obviously, that’s our calling card,”
“It wasn’t a good start for us, we were rushing things early, but once we settled down we saw the ball go in more,” Hernandez said. “We didn’t shoot so well from the three-point line, but (Northview) forced us to take some tough shots.
The win puts Seymour into the early driver’s seat of the District 3-3A race. The Lady Eagles host Grainger County in a non-district game on Monday.
