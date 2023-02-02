Bekah Gardner almost went the entire season without knowing how close she was to the 1,000-point plateau.
Heritage assistant coach Karly Stache did approach the senior point guard with the total she needed to reach the milestone, but Gardner turned the information away, wanting to avoid a continuous countdown in her head.
The peace of mind lasted up until Wednesday when Heritage coach Rick Howard informed Gardner that she scored her 1,000th point a day earlier at Hardin Valley, only to later figure out there was a miscount that left her three points shy.
Gardner did not have to think about the achievement for long, hitting a 3-pointer in the opening minutes of Heritage’s 59-38 victory over Tellico Plains on Thursday inside Yogi Wilson Gymnasium.
She celebrated for a brief moment before being swarmed by her teammates, and then Howard presented her with a plaque recognizing the accomplishment.
“It was really exciting,” Gardner told The Daily Times. “I’m overwhelmed by the amount of support I got when I hit it, and not just that, but everybody coming out tonight (to watch us play).”
“That’s an elite group (of 1,000-point scorers) we have over here,” Howard added. “I think we have over 20 1,000-point scorers, and for all the years that this school has been open, that’s not bad.
“She was fired up today. I knew she was going to hit it, and I liked the way she did hit it. It was a great atmosphere for everybody, and I know all of her family is very happy. I’ve coached Olivia (Gardner’s sister) and Bekah, so for eight years I’ve had their parents, and they’ve been nothing but supportive for us.”
Gardener’s moment came on Senior Night, where Heritage (23-2) celebrated her career as well as those of Kinsi Carnes, Karley Christopher and Olivia Sanders.
Gardner tallied 9 points — all of which came on a trio of 3-pointers — 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Christopher finished with 6 points and a steal. Carnes totaled 2 points and 5 rebounds and Sanders registered 2 points and 3 rebounds.
“They are a very hard working group, and even the ones who don’t start and play a lot of minutes, they were great leaders,” Howard said. “I was glad to see Karley Christopher hit some shots because she’s worked hard. She hurt her back, and that has hurt her in terms of playing, but she’s really been fighting. Olivia Sanders, she’s been around these kids and been no problem at all. She’s going to be a fine young lady and will do really well.”
Sophomores Carsyn Swaney and Chloe Heath each scored a game-high 11 points and junior Jay Coker added 10 and a team-high 6 rebounds.
The emotions of Gardner’s achievement and Senior Night scrambled Heritage a bit in the first half, but it regrouped during the intermission. The Lady Mountaineers opened the third quarter with an 11-0 run to break it open, allowing it to shift their focus to their District 4-4A bout at Farragut at 6 p.m. today.
“We got all of the emotions out of the way in the first half and came ready to play in the second half,” Gardner said. “It was Senior Night, but we realized it was another game that we had to put away so that we could come in focused tomorrow, and I think we will.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.