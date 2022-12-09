It was time for Bekah Gardner to bounce back.
Entering Friday’s game, the senior hadn’t been performing as well as she knew she could. She was due for a standout showing, and she had it in Heritage’s 61-44 win over Seymour inside Yogi Wilson Gymnasium.
Gardner drained six 3-pointers and scored 22 points, pacing the Lady Mountaineers (9-0) as they cruised past the Lady Eagles (4-5).
“I’ve been off a couple games,” Gardner told The Daily Times. “I’ve not been shooting how I’d like to. I was a little frustrated, but Jay Coker keeps me in the gym, doesn’t let me go home, even when I’m frustrated. We stay and shoot. It was all my teammates passing to me. They would see me open, and it was all their passes.”
“She has not been playing up to her standards,” Heritage coach Rick Howard added. “She’s said that to me. She’s been staying in after practice and shooting on the shoot-away every night. She’s been putting up a lot of shots, and that pays off. When you work hard, it pays off, and she had an outstanding game.
“She turned the game around. She lit it up and it gave us momentum. I thought she played one of her best games this year.”
Gardner kicked off the contest with a three and continued that trend, making five of her six 3s during the first half. Her long-range shooting helped put Seymour behind early, and the Lady Eagles’ own offense wasn’t able to keep pace, trailing 37-21 by halftime.
“It’s tough,” Seymour coach Greg Hernandez said.
“Some of them we forced (Gardner) to take some difficult shots, and some of them, she was open. We struggled defensively tonight.”
The Lady Mountaineers outscored the Lady Eagles in every quarter except the fourth, and Howard was also proud of what he saw from other members of the team, including Carsyn Swaney (10 points), Jay Coker (8) and Kinsi Carnes (6).
Swaney was a force defensively, notching five steals, while she and her teammates facilitated a strong attack while on offense.
“I saw how well we play together and share the ball,” Howard said. “We had 10 assists. When you do that, you’re sharing the ball. This team doesn’t care who gets what. They want to win. They don’t care who scores 20 or who scores zero. They play well together.”
“I’ve never seen anything like (our team chemistry) except for last year with our team,” Gardner added. “We’re all close. Every single one of us hangs out. There’s no groups. The team chemistry is incredible. You can’t explain it unless you’re there.
“I have all the confidence in the world in our team, for sure. I think we can go all the way, no question about it.”
Kaylen Schultz led Seymour with 14 points, followed by Jaden Cummings with 11.
“We need (Schultz) from the wing position,” Hernandez said. “She’s capable. She has her moments when she gives you spurts like that. For her, it’s just about continuing to create the consistency, continuing to believe in herself. The same belief I have in her, I have for all the girls on my team.
“It’s very important that they all just come together and continue to push, and hopefully, we can right this wrong when we play them again in a couple of months.”
